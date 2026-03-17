NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) SVP Elizabeth Loveman Sells 1,662 Shares

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) SVP Elizabeth Loveman sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $85,493.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,548.56. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Elizabeth Loveman also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 12th, Elizabeth Loveman sold 4,053 shares of NACCO Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $210,918.12.

NACCO Industries Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:NC opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $59.42. The stock has a market cap of $391.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average is $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.34%.The firm had revenue of $66.78 million for the quarter.

NACCO Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NACCO Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NACCO Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the first quarter worth $219,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in NACCO Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in NACCO Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in NACCO Industries by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries Company Profile

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NACCO Industries, Inc is a Cleveland, Ohio–based diversified holding company with a history spanning more than a century. Through its principal subsidiaries, the company operates in two primary business areas: coal mining and material-handling system design and manufacturing. Originally incorporated in 1913, NACCO has maintained a presence on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol NC since the 1920s, evolving its portfolio to meet changing market demands while preserving its core expertise in bulk commodities and industrial services.

The North American Coal Corporation, NACCO’s coal mining segment, is among the largest producers of lignite coal in the United States.

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