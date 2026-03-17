Mountaineer Partners Management LLC Has $19.41 Million Position in Century Aluminum Company $CENX

Mountaineer Partners Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,107 shares during the quarter. Century Aluminum comprises approximately 11.3% of Mountaineer Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $19,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CENX. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 340.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,733,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,744 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 612.0% during the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,424,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,088 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 392.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 767,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 611,758 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the second quarter valued at $9,399,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 123.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 859,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,247,000 after acquiring an additional 475,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

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Century Aluminum Stock Up 1.7%

Century Aluminum stock opened at $55.65 on Tuesday. Century Aluminum Company has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $59.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.13 and a beta of 2.16.

Insider Activity at Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 1.65%.The firm had revenue of $633.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum Company will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Aluminum news, EVP John Dezee sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $3,347,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 97,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,952,655.84. This represents a 40.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 10,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $594,993.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 56,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,895.93. The trade was a 15.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 251,626 shares of company stock worth $12,527,411 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CENX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Century Aluminum from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CENX

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company is a primary aluminum producer that develops and operates smelters designed to supply low-carbon, high-purity aluminum products to a range of industrial and commercial markets. Established in 1995, the company has grown to become a significant North American aluminum producer with an expanding international footprint. Century Aluminum is headquartered in the United States and is focused on energy-efficient operations and cost management.

The company’s core operations include three primary aluminum smelting facilities located in Hawesville, Kentucky; Mount Holly, South Carolina; and Grundartangi, Iceland.

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