Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 3,195 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Morse Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,325,287 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,204,894,000 after buying an additional 388,512 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,733,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $821,649,000 after acquiring an additional 163,548 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,798,812 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $543,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,398 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,120,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $446,523,000 after acquiring an additional 274,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,355,480 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $337,078,000 after purchasing an additional 198,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Mizuho increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Benchmark lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $182.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.75. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $186.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.26). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 74.87%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 7,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total transaction of $1,439,952.39. Following the transaction, the director owned 974,149 shares in the company, valued at $178,532,287.23. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 36,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.08, for a total transaction of $6,526,666.44. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 123,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,407,744.60. This represents a 22.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,168,462 shares of company stock valued at $192,197,747 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

See Also

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