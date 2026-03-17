Morse Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Morse Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the period. Astera Labs makes up about 1.1% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALAB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,049,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,491,000 after buying an additional 2,751,747 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in Astera Labs by 1,298.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,421,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,643 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,599,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Astera Labs by 577.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,127,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,733,000 after acquiring an additional 960,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Astera Labs by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,543,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,563,000 after acquiring an additional 929,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALAB. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $165.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $898,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 87,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,464,649.80. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 94,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $11,758,359.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,452,739 shares in the company, valued at $179,863,615.59. This trade represents a 6.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,292 shares of company stock worth $27,676,069. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ALAB opened at $127.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 104.49, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.75. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $262.90.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $270.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.46 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. Analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Astera Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company’s product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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