Morse Asset Management Inc Acquires Shares of 73,642 IREN Limited $IREN

Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in IREN in the third quarter worth $1,854,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IREN by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 53,982 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IREN during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,995,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IREN in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,228,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IREN in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,828,000. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

IREN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IREN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IREN in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of IREN in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Citizens Jmp set a $80.00 target price on shares of IREN in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IREN from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

IREN Price Performance

IREN opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 4.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.97. IREN Limited has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.64 million. IREN had a negative return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 56.59%.The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IREN Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting IREN

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About IREN

(Free Report)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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