Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock Price

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $131.00 price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group set a $143.00 price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

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Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $90.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 2.06. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $122.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.91.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.16 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 266.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 4,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $444,025.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,512 shares in the company, valued at $11,190,445.12. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $502,789.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 160 shares in the company, valued at $14,329.60. This represents a 97.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 27,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,955 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 956.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,073,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,302,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $13,105,000.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

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Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing targeted therapies for rare genetic diseases of obesity and metabolic dysfunction. The company’s research focuses on the melanocortin‐4 receptor (MC4R) pathway, which plays a central role in regulating appetite, energy expenditure and body weight. Using proprietary peptide technology, Rhythm aims to provide precision treatments to patients with specific genetic variants that disrupt normal weight regulation.

The company’s lead investigational product, setmelanotide, is a selective MC4R agonist designed to restore signaling in patients with deficiencies in genes such as POMC, LEPR and PCSK1.

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