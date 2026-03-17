Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 2.4% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 43,546,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,835 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 128,776,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,887,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,674 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,857,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,018,555,000 after buying an additional 2,235,380 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 67.3% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,614,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,463,000 after buying an additional 1,856,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 69.0% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,512,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,826,000 after buying an additional 1,842,754 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.0%

PM opened at $174.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $272.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.11 and a 12 month high of $191.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.53 and a 200 day moving average of $164.19.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.50 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.83.

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About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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