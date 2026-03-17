Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 3,943 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,334 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 84 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.95.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $290.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $319.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a major U.S. freight railroad company that provides rail transportation and related logistics services. As a Class I carrier, the company operates an extensive network across the eastern United States and offers scheduled freight service for a broad range of industries. Its core operations include long-haul and regional rail freight transportation, intermodal services that move containers and trailers between rail and other modes, and terminal and switching services that support efficient rail shipments for industrial and port customers.

The company transports a variety of commodities, serving sectors such as coal and energy, automotive and automotive parts, chemicals, agriculture, metals and construction materials, and consumer goods.

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