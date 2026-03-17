Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.7% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in AbbVie by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 154.7% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 19,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 342,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,142,000 after purchasing an additional 122,659 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.15.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $221.54 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.87, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.35 and a 200-day moving average of $224.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 1,579.75% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 293.22%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

See Also

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