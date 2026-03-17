Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 4,004 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of AMD stock opened at $196.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.63. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08. The stock has a market cap of $320.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.18, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,876.78. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 239,392 shares of company stock valued at $50,016,383 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $358.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $283.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.