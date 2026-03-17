Moore Capital Management LP Takes $9.90 Million Position in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,832 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,902,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALLE. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,433,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,862,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its stake in Allegion by 188.2% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 289,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,389,000 after purchasing an additional 189,236 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 114.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 349,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,421,000 after purchasing an additional 186,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 26.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 863,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,202,000 after purchasing an additional 181,869 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, Director Sue Main purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.61 per share, for a total transaction of $299,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Mizell sold 1,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $161,510.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,821.65. This trade represents a 16.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $145.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $116.57 and a 52-week high of $183.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.17 and a 200 day moving average of $166.46.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.07). Allegion had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allegion from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Allegion from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

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Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion’s core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company’s product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

See Also

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