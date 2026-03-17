Moore Capital Management LP Sells 293,725 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Moore Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 293,725 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 2.8% of Moore Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $202,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $615.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $639.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $613.20. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $458.82 and a 1 year high of $662.65.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items. Its investment sectors include financials, industrials, information technology, consumer discretionary, healthcare and materials.

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