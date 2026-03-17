Moore Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in ATI Inc. $ATI

Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 211,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,037 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in ATI were worth $17,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in ATI by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the third quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ATI by 153.7% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,534,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,785,000 after acquiring an additional 929,333 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ATI during the third quarter valued at about $3,118,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 55.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period.

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ATI Trading Up 4.0%

NYSE:ATI opened at $147.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $168.14.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.270 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

ATI declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ATI from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on ATI from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ATI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

View Our Latest Report on ATI

Insider Activity at ATI

In other news, Director David J. Morehouse sold 6,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $1,019,438.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,414. This represents a 14.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 53,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $5,896,811.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 132,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,525,368.48. The trade was a 28.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About ATI

(Free Report)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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