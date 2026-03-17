Moore Capital Management LP Raises Position in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 335,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,840 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $43,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of KKR stock opened at $86.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.37. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $153.87.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Y. Bae bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.19 per share, for a total transaction of $12,773,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 509,257 shares in the company, valued at $52,040,972.83. The trade was a 32.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matt Cohler bought 43,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.90 per share, with a total value of $4,514,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 45,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,679,583.30. This trade represents a 2,733.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 393,872 shares of company stock worth $40,090,679. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Barclays decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $136.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

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About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

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