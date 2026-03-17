Moore Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Saia, Inc. $SAIA

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,327,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Saia during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 6,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.80, for a total value of $1,856,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,478.40. This represents a 17.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.74, for a total value of $1,046,518.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,455.54. This represents a 22.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,015,055. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Saia Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $327.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $372.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $328.30. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.04. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.12 and a fifty-two week high of $430.11.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.13). Saia had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.89%.The firm had revenue of $789.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $413.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $403.00 target price on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on Saia from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Saia from $349.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $352.00 price objective on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saia

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company’s core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

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