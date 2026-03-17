Moore Capital Management LP Purchases 48,354 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,354 shares during the period. Vertiv makes up 0.7% of Moore Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $49,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vertiv during the second quarter worth about $538,132,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,284,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,210 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,931,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $10,211,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,244.82. This represents a 64.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total transaction of $18,974,904.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,585. This trade represents a 82.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE VRT opened at $264.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.31 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.02. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $276.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.02 and a 200-day moving average of $181.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.33%.

Vertiv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vertiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

See Also

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