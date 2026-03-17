Moore Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 137.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,447 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

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Union Pacific Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:UNP opened at $242.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $268.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.04.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $245.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 price objective on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.77.

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Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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