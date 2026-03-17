Moore Capital Management LP Has $70.34 Million Position in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 507,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,950 shares during the period. Roblox accounts for 1.0% of Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $70,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Roblox during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 6th. Freedom Capital upgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

Roblox Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $59.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 1.62. Roblox Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. Roblox had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 304.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $577,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 256,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,170,521.60. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 30,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $2,181,970.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 307,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,322,656.95. This represents a 8.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 703,144 shares of company stock valued at $51,681,640 in the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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