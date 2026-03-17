Moore Capital Management LP Has $37.85 Million Position in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Moore Capital Management LP cut its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,745 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $37,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 760.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 40,704 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.85, for a total transaction of $18,717,734.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,430,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,625,877.90. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 7,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.13, for a total transaction of $5,000,102.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 277,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,097,294.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,033 shares of company stock worth $90,662,374. 13.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on APP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AppLovin from $710.00 to $585.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $771.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group set a $740.00 target price on AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AppLovin from $735.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppLovin

AppLovin Price Performance

APP stock opened at $453.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $574.61. The company has a market capitalization of $152.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.51. AppLovin Corporation has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.35. AppLovin had a return on equity of 245.64% and a net margin of 57.42%.The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin’s technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin’s offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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