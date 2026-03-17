Moore Capital Management LP Grows Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $KRE

Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 415,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,650 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $26,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,441,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,715,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,919,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,098,000 after acquiring an additional 626,836 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11,595.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 604,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,237,000 after acquiring an additional 598,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 527,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,359,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $63.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.90. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $74.08.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.