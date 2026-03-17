Moore Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Moore Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) by 65.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652,537 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amrize were worth $16,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amrize during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,065,029,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amrize during the 2nd quarter worth $670,915,000. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth about $622,085,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,404,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Amrize by 48.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,622,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,018,000 after buying an additional 3,809,133 shares during the period.

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Amrize Stock Performance

Shares of AMRZ stock opened at $56.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average is $53.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.93. Amrize Ltd has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amrize ( NYSE:AMRZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMRZ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amrize from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amrize from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amrize from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Amrize in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America set a $58.00 price target on shares of Amrize in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMRZ

Insider Transactions at Amrize

In related news, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.05 per share, with a total value of $3,483,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,703,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,892,935.10. The trade was a 3.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jaime Hill purchased 3,184 shares of Amrize stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.34 per share, with a total value of $179,386.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,840. This represents a 13.96% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 77,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,344.

Amrize Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

Further Reading

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