Moore Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Moore Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,185 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $10,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 14,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 2,650 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $250,849.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,803.84. This trade represents a 20.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $93.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.03. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.56%.The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company’s product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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