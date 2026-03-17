Moore Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 408,000 First Horizon Corporation $FHN

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 408,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHN. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 873.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FHN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on First Horizon from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. National Bank Financial set a $27.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.66.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $26.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.61.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.87 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 19.67%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from First Horizon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In related news, EVP Anthony J. Restel sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $139,257.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 619,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,075,864.20. This represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, is a diversified financial services company providing an array of retail, commercial and wealth management solutions. As the largest bank-based financial services firm in Tennessee, First Horizon operates through a network of branches and digital platforms across the Southeastern United States, offering personal and business banking, mortgage origination and servicing, payment solutions and treasury management services.

Tracing its origins to the First National Bank of Memphis established in 1864, First Horizon has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to serve customers in Tennessee, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

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