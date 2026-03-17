Moore Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Pentair plc $PNR

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 111,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,356,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Pentair by 173.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,837,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,046,000 after buying an additional 1,800,669 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pentair by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,024,000 after acquiring an additional 192,125 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its stake in Pentair by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 313,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after acquiring an additional 66,036 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pentair by 287.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 43,433 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNR. TD Cowen lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays set a $102.00 target price on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $117.00 target price on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down from $128.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Pentair from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.47.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE:PNR opened at $88.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $74.25 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 15.66%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pentair has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In related news, Director Michael T. Speetzen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total transaction of $699,930.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,917.10. This trade represents a 45.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $670,207.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,096 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,289.12. This trade represents a 18.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair’s offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

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