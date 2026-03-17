Moore Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 307,120 Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $FUTU

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 307,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,411,000. Futu comprises about 0.7% of Moore Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 21.1% in the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,393,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,379,000 after purchasing an additional 591,082 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Futu by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,660,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,720,000 after buying an additional 116,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Futu by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,851,000 after buying an additional 188,840 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Futu by 805.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,126,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,933,000 after buying an additional 1,002,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Futu by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,006,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,413,000 after buying an additional 257,389 shares during the period.

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Futu Stock Performance

FUTU opened at $149.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.38. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $202.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.01. Futu had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 49.63%.The company had revenue of $827.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FUTU shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Futu from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Futu in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.39 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.57.

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Futu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is a technology-driven brokerage and wealth management company that provides online brokerage services, market data, and investment tools to retail and institutional clients. Headquartered in Hong Kong and listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker FUTU, the company operates digital trading platforms that combine order execution, real-time quotes, news, and research tools to serve active investors and wealth management customers.

The firm’s product suite includes brokerage access to equities, exchange-traded funds and derivatives across major markets, margin financing, initial public offering (IPO) subscription services, wealth management products and discretionary investment solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report).

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