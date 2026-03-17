Moore Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 149,385 AAON, Inc. $AAON

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 149,385 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAON. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in AAON by 28.6% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 553,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,686,000 after buying an additional 122,937 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 133,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after acquiring an additional 88,516 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 560,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,751,000 after acquiring an additional 110,715 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 34.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 281,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,735,000 after purchasing an additional 72,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in AAON in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,574,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other news, insider Casey Kidwell sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $470,250.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,580. This trade represents a 29.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of AAON in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of AAON in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

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AAON Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of AAON opened at $81.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.32. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $116.04.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $424.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.10 million. AAON had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 13.13%. AAON’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About AAON

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc (NASDAQ: AAON) is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company’s product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON’s core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

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