Moore Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in GDS Holdings $GDS

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 335,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDS. AI Squared Management Ltd increased its stake in GDS by 793.5% during the 3rd quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd now owns 98,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after buying an additional 87,280 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,845,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 46.4% in the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,406,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.
GDS Price Performance
GDS stock opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. GDS Holdings has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $48.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDS
GDS Company Profile
GDS Holdings Limited, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, is a leading network-neutral data center services provider in China. The company operates a portfolio of state-of-the-art data center facilities designed to support the mission-critical IT infrastructure of cloud service providers, internet enterprises, financial institutions, and government entities. GDS was among the first Chinese providers to offer high-density colocation solutions, catering to customers with demanding computing and storage requirements.
GDS specializes in delivering scalable colocation, cross-connect, and interconnection services within its facilities, enabling clients to establish high-speed, low-latency connections to major cloud platforms and internet exchange points.
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