Monte Rosa Therapeutics touts molecular glue pipeline, tees up GFORCE updates and Phase II plans

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) highlighted progress across its molecular glue degrader pipeline during a presentation at the Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, with Chief Medical Officer Filip Janku outlining upcoming clinical milestones in inflammation and immunology (I&I) and oncology.

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Molecular glue degraders and “undruggable” targets

Janku described molecular glue degraders as a modality aimed at “drugging undruggable” targets by reshaping the surface of an E3 ligase (such as cereblon) to enable a new protein-to-protein interaction with a disease-causing target protein, leading to its elimination. He contrasted this with heterobifunctional degraders, which include multiple components and require a target-binding element connected via a linker to an E3 ligase-binding element. In his view, heterobifunctionals can be seen as more akin to “redrugging druggable” targets because they still rely on binding to the target in a traditional way.

NEK7 degrader MRT-8102: Phase I data and GFORCE studies

A key focus was MRT-8102, a NEK7 degrader being developed in I&I. Janku said NEK7 is a necessary component of the NLRP3 inflammasome, and that degrading NEK7 can prevent NLRP3 inflammasome assembly. He emphasized the “allosteric” role of NEK7 in this context and suggested that depletion of NEK7 could deliver a sustained pharmacodynamic effect because it takes time for NEK7 levels to return.

Discussing Phase I work, Janku said the program has included single-ascending dose (SAD) and multiple-ascending dose (MAD) studies primarily assessing safety. He stated that no notable safety findings had emerged and that data released to date were blinded, with an unblinded update expected in the near future. In SAD, doses were tested up to 400 mg, while MAD tested doses up to 200 mg. He reported no significant adverse events, no dose dependency, and no infection risk observed in those studies.

Janku also described early evidence of C-reactive protein (CRP) reductions in SAD/MAD and highlighted a subsequent proof-of-concept study in participants with high cardiovascular risk. In that cohort treated with 40 mg, he said Monte Rosa observed a rapid reduction in CRP of about 80% at week one on average, which deepened to 85% by week four. He noted that in some other CRP studies, reductions can rebound over subsequent weeks, whereas Monte Rosa observed sustained or deepening response over time.

That proof-of-concept experience prompted an expansion into the GFORCE-1 study, which Janku described as randomizing participants with high cardiovascular risk—defined by obesity and elevated CRP—to one of three dose levels of MRT-8102 or placebo for 20 days. He said the company is testing additional (and lower) dose levels, noting that NEK7 degradation appeared “fairly comparable” across a broad dose range in earlier work (from about 5 mg up to 200 mg or 400 mg), which he characterized as consistent with molecular glues’ catalytic mechanism. He added that the company expects to provide an update in the second half of the year, including efficacy, corresponding cytokines, and unblinded safety.

Rationale for ASCVD and Phase II plans

Janku positioned atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) as a lead indication, citing CRP as a strong surrogate for cardiovascular outcomes and referencing an American College of Cardiology statement published in fall of the prior year supporting CRP’s role as a determinant of cardiovascular risk. He also said the NLRP3/IL-1 pathway is notable because it has been “clinically prospectively validated,” pointing to the CANTOS trial of canakinumab in roughly 10,000 patients, which he said met its primary efficacy endpoint but did not receive a label due to safety issues. He stated that canakinumab reduced CRP by 59% at a clinically relevant dose level, while Monte Rosa’s early data showed higher CRP reductions.

He argued that targeting NEK7 may offer differentiation versus cytokine blockade by selectively shutting down NLRP3 signaling rather than suppressing cytokines from all sources, which could be relevant for infection defense. He also noted that inhibiting upstream inflammasome activity could affect pyroptosis, which he described as a pro-inflammatory event that may not be addressed by cytokine targeting.

Monte Rosa expects to initiate a Phase II CRP-focused study, GFORCE-2, in the second half of the year. Janku said the company has not provided formal guidance on timing for GFORCE-2 readouts, but characterized CRP studies as historically enrolling and reaching endpoints relatively quickly. He suggested that dose–response understanding from GFORCE-1 could allow Monte Rosa to be “more nimble” in Phase II.

Beyond ASCVD, Janku cited potential opportunities in chronic gout flare prevention, hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), and pericarditis, where IL-1 axis targeting has shown success and where oral therapies remain an unmet need. He said the company anticipates providing more detailed guidance on additional indications in the future.

Oncology update: MRT-2359 plus enzalutamide in prostate cancer

In oncology, Janku discussed MRT-2359 data presented at ASCO GU on Feb. 26 from an expansion cohort in a first-in-human study combining MRT-2359 with enzalutamide in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. He described the population as heavily pretreated and requiring RECIST-measurable disease, with 27% having prior liver metastases; more than half had received PLUVICTO, more than 80% had prior chemotherapy, and nearly 80% had prior enzalutamide or similar therapy.

In patients with androgen receptor (AR) mutations, Janku said the study observed a 100% PSA response rate, while emphasizing the small sample size (five patients). He reported two PSA90 responses and said one of the remaining PSA50 responses was deep and ongoing. He also cited two RECIST responses and said that among patients with stable disease, all had tumor shrinkage, with two still on therapy at the time discussed. Janku said Monte Rosa has conducted molecular analyses of tumor samples, ctDNA, and CTCs, and believes responses are tied to tumors strongly dependent on AR signaling.

He said Monte Rosa plans to initiate a Phase II “signal confirming” study in the third quarter focused on AR-mutant castration-resistant prostate cancer, enrolling up to 25 patients and conducted at prostate cancer-specific centers. He described the AR-mutant space as “relatively untouched” from a precision-medicine standpoint and noted that AR mutation prevalence appears to be increasing with broader use of hormone therapies and chemotherapy. He also pointed out that four of five AR-mutant responders had previously received PLUVICTO.

VAV1 degrader MRT-6160 and other catalysts

Janku also addressed MRT-6160, a VAV1 degrader licensed to Novartis. He said Monte Rosa retains a 30% profit-and-loss share in the United States and that the next milestone is the initiation of multiple Phase II studies in autoimmune indications this year. He added that detailed development plans have not been made public, in part to protect intellectual property.

Looking ahead, Janku identified several key catalysts over the next one to two years:

GFORCE-1 update in the second half of the year (including efficacy, cytokines, and unblinded safety)

Initiation of multiple Phase II trials for MRT-6160 in autoimmune indications (partnered with Novartis)

Initiation of the Phase II signal-confirming study of MRT-2359 in AR-mutant castration-resistant prostate cancer (planned for Q3)

An IND guidance milestone for the company’s CDK2 Cyclin E1 program

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery through the integration of single-cell genomics and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has built a proprietary platform designed to identify novel therapeutic targets and optimize lead candidates for areas of high unmet medical need. By combining cutting-edge computational methods with comprehensive cellular profiling, Monte Rosa aims to streamline the preclinical development process and uncover insights into disease biology that might otherwise remain hidden.

The company’s main business activities center on using its AI-driven discovery engine to pursue programs in immuno-oncology and neuroscience.

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