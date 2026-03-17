Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 374,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,732 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $34,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 60,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 89,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 894,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,622,000 after acquiring an additional 246,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA opened at $98.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.76. The company has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $105.94.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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