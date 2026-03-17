Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,867,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,720 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $187,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

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Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $33.74.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

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