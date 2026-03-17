Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,041 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 506,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $150,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,989,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,046,000 after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,099,000 after buying an additional 966,444 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,550,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,496,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 949,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,726,000 after buying an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 683,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,555,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5%

VBK opened at $306.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $329.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $317.22 and a 200-day moving average of $306.74.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.