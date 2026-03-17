Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,285 Shares of Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $12,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Equifax by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 694.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

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Equifax Stock Up 0.5%

EFX stock opened at $185.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.70 and a 200-day moving average of $218.62. Equifax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Equifax Increases Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In other Equifax news, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 6,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $1,216,567.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,035,259.16. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 37,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $7,629,624.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 230,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,536,856.34. This represents a 14.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,671 shares of company stock worth $9,960,181. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.57.

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Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

Further Reading

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