Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $360,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.3% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $82,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of IVV opened at $671.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $689.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $679.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $700.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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