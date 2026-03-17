Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 698.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 352,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308,711 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $16,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFIV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,676.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,627,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,798,000 after acquiring an additional 23,241,330 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 76.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,843,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,895 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,280,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,369,000 after purchasing an additional 599,488 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,683,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,472,000 after purchasing an additional 96,559 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,914,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,642,000 after purchasing an additional 289,318 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of DFIV stock opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.41. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $56.31.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.