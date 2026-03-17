Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $42.10 Million Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 314,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 47,782 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $42,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $181.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,912.50. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 3.4%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $219.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $256.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.48. The company has a market cap of $273.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.77.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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