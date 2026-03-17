Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.04 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF $VIOO

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $18,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 29.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $113.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $123.29.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

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