Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 624,304 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 624,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,684,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $74,145,000. Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $77,074,000. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,611,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,739,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,368,000 after acquiring an additional 768,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,763,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,708,000 after acquiring an additional 688,036 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.11.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

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