Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 12,344 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 449,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,344 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $93,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

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Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $216.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $235.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

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