Monero (XMR) Hits Market Cap of $6.84 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $370.78 or 0.00502260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $6.84 billion and $100.70 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73,823.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $474.62 or 0.00642914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.66 or 0.00362565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00077797 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00011919 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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