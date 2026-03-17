Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore set a $143.00 target price on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.64.

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Mohawk Industries Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE MHK opened at $103.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.95 and a 200-day moving average of $119.73. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $96.24 and a 1-year high of $143.13.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.43%.The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $595,165.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,935 shares in the company, valued at $6,514,942.65. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,616 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,138,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,045,000 after acquiring an additional 53,545 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,957,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,192,000 after purchasing an additional 135,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,915,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,556 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,829,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,902,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,948,000 after purchasing an additional 251,012 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries

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Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

Further Reading

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