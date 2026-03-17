MNEE Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week (MNEE)

MNEE (MNEE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, MNEE has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One MNEE token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001356 BTC on major exchanges. MNEE has a market capitalization of $100.52 million and $140.93 thousand worth of MNEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,805.98 or 1.00089084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MNEE

MNEE was first traded on April 25th, 2024. MNEE’s total supply is 100,544,580 tokens. The official website for MNEE is www.mnee.io. MNEE’s official Twitter account is @mnee_cash.

MNEE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MNEE (MNEE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MNEE has a current supply of 100,544,580.2323. The last known price of MNEE is 0.9993752 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $138,739.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mnee.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MNEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MNEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MNEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

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