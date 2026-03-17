Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Takes $9.28 Million Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,278,000. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 0.3% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $423.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.88. The stock has a market cap of $107.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -572.75, a PEG ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.07. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $298.00 and a 1-year high of $566.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Zacks Research raised CrowdStrike from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $515.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $506.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CrowdStrike this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total value of $1,385,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 76,082 shares in the company, valued at $35,145,319.08. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total transaction of $5,498,758.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 342,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,399,015.90. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 90,024 shares of company stock valued at $40,424,241 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

Further Reading

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