Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Sells 9,295 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP trimmed its stake in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,295 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 60.4% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Atlassian by 19,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other news, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $726,718.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 275,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,161,871.40. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $726,718.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,161,871.40. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,943 shares of company stock valued at $45,665,135. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Atlassian from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $130.00 price target on Atlassian and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Atlassian from $290.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.78.

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Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.63 and a 200-day moving average of $140.03.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian’s product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

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