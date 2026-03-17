Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Sells 81,422 Shares of Toast, Inc. $TOST

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lessened its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 75.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,422 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Toast were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Toast by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,428,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,764,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,339,000 after purchasing an additional 352,435 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,000,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,212,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,039,000 after buying an additional 245,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 2,432.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,215,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,957,000 after buying an additional 7,891,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

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Toast Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE TOST opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.67.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 5.56%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Toast declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $113,557.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 235,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,105,325.66. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 8,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $295,358.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 338,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,649,663. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 100,856 shares of company stock worth $3,540,449 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TOST. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial set a $36.00 target price on Toast in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Toast from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.46.

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Toast Company Profile

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Toast, Inc (NYSE: TOST) is a technology company that builds a cloud-based platform for restaurants and other foodservice businesses. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast offers integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems and a suite of software and hardware designed to streamline front-of-house and back-of-house operations. The company went public in 2021 and has positioned itself as a vertically integrated provider for the restaurant industry.

Toast’s product portfolio includes touchscreen POS terminals and handheld order-and-pay devices, kitchen display systems, and peripherals tailored for high-volume foodservice environments.

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