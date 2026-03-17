Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Makes New $128.37 Million Investment in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,530,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,370,000. Cameco accounts for approximately 4.4% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP owned 0.35% of Cameco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 16.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 48.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Cameco by 11.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 604,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 64,512 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Cameco by 30.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

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Cameco Trading Up 2.2%

CCJ opened at $110.26 on Tuesday. Cameco Corporation has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.16. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Cameco had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 17.00%.The firm had revenue of $874.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCJ. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cameco from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on shares of Cameco to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.40.

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Cameco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

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