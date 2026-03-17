Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Boosts Stock Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,117 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 92,615 shares during the quarter. Qualcomm makes up approximately 0.8% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $24,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qualcomm during the second quarter valued at $2,713,603,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 141.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,069,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,783 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 11,533,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,866,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,025,000 after buying an additional 1,764,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $502,125,000 after buying an additional 1,720,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Qualcomm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Qualcomm from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $1,751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 44,803 shares in the company, valued at $7,845,901.36. The trade was a 18.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,404 shares of company stock worth $3,672,557. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Qualcomm Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Qualcomm stock opened at $129.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.16. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Qualcomm’s payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

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Qualcomm Profile

(Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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