Mizuho Boosts Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $43.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.75% from the stock’s previous close.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Johnson Rice lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.76.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CTRA

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

Shares of CTRA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,428,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,430,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 57,461 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 273,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after purchasing an additional 103,381 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,086,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 830,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after acquiring an additional 220,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,991,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and optimization of onshore hydrocarbon resources in the United States. The company’s operations center on the exploration, drilling, completion and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with an emphasis on maximizing operational efficiency and capital discipline across its asset base.

Its business activities include identifying and developing resource-rich acreage, operating producing wells, managing reservoir performance and marketing produced hydrocarbons to a range of midstream and energy customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.