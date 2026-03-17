MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 649,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,292 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $290,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.3% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,179,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.3% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 5,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the third quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 28,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.7% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $483.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.69 billion, a PE ratio of 61.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $511.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.03. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $603.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $714.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $712.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.68, for a total value of $1,177,882.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,308.72. This trade represents a 39.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Guthart sold 24,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.10, for a total transaction of $12,987,450.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,189.40. The trade was a 86.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,943 shares of company stock worth $17,279,568. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

See Also

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