MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 29,524 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lowered its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,524 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $243,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MELI opened at $1,732.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,987.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,110.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,631.18 and a 1-year high of $2,645.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.66 by ($0.63). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,725.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MELI

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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