MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Stake in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,510,753 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,122 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $224,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Wedbush lowered their price target on Shopify from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price (down from $181.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $191.00 target price on Shopify and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Shopify from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Shopify Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $126.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.83. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.84 and a 52 week high of $182.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.12 and a 200 day moving average of $148.62.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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